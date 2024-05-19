“Silly Clowns” – Saskay Denies Being Pregnant, Slams Rumour Peddlers

Former Big Brother Naija star, Saskay has reacted to pregnancy speculations.

Following a viral video that surfaced on her birthday, which showed her lover, Chef Derin, showering her with jewellery, netizens, while awwing, commented on her belly.

Netizens had noticed that her belly appeared larger than usual, with some guessing that she was pregnant.

However, the reality TV star went on the X platform today to refute the claims.

She responded playfully by asking the rumour mongers what they planned to name the twins.

She went on to suggest a shocking name, Bibsy and Bugsy, before branding the gossip mongers “silly clowns”.

Saskay tweeted,

“So what are we naming the twins?

I’m thinking bipsy and bugsy

Silly Clowns”

SEE POST: