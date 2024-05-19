I Never Intended To Marry My Ex-Wife, But Actress Caroline Danjuma Influenced Her To Marry Me – OritseFemi

Nigerian singer Oritse Femi has stated publicly that he never intended to marry his ex-wife Nabila.

He went on to say that actress Caroline Danjuma was the one who pulled his ex-wife Nabila into his arms.

He mentioned how she had asked him out and pushed for their marriage.

Speaking in a candid chat with Chude Jideonwo, Oritsefemi said,

“I told my ex-wife that I only need a baby boy. That was our agreement. I never intended to marry her. It was Caroline Danjuma. Caroline went and did a court wedding with the late Tagbo. After the wedding, she told Nabila that she had married Tagbo and urged her to make sure I marry her.

“It was Caroline who advised Nabila to get married to me. She said I am a rough diamond and that Nabila’s success was lying on me. So that was it. When she asked me that she wanted to marry me, I accepted because she has had about three miscarriages for me.”

Watch the video below…