I Once Struggled With Pornography, But God Brought Me Out Of It Quickly – Isaac Oyedepo

Isaac Oyedepo, the son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, has publicly admitted to battling with pornography at one point in his life.

Isaac admitted to being involved with pornography while on a trip to Europe.

During his appearance on the podcast “Confession Box,” Isaac revealed that God helped him overcame his battle with pornography.

In his words; “My confessions are good ones that will help people. I struggled with pornography before.

“I remembered how it started, we travelled to one country and I was meant to be in the room alone, I switched on the TV and that’s it.

“But God brought me out of it very quickly. A lot of people still struggle with it and I think of somebody who had struggled with it and had walked up to me and told me how to come out, I would have come out quickly.

“I think people feel there are things we shouldn’t talk about, but today there are some pastors and church members still struggling with it.

“You may be anointed, seeing signs and wonders but it does not mean you are standing right.

“There is this old saying that if it’s working it means you are standing right but I found out that it’s not always the case. There are times I found out I wasn’t right, but grace and mercy found me.

“For the sake of someone who is genuine in the congregation, God can bypass you to meet the person; this is my confession.”

Watch the interview below…