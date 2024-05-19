EFCC Returns $22,000 Recovered From Convicted Nigerian Fraudster To FBI

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at the weekend, handed over $22,000 recovered from convicted internet fraudster, Hakeem Ayotunde Olanrewaju to the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The anti-graft agency announced in a statement that, Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, ordered on August 15, 2023, that the money recovered from Olanrewaju, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment for identity theft and impersonation, be restituted to his victim in the United States.

During the handover ceremony in Lagos, the Acting Director of the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, Michael T. Wetkas, reaffirmed the Commission’s dedication to combating crime and restoring integrity to the nation.

READ ALSO: Police Dismiss Inspector For N29.8m Theft, Kidnapping, Robbery In Abuja

Wetkas said, “We are delighted to be handing over this proceeds of crime today. The EFCC is willing and always ready to do more.”

FBI Legal Attaché, Charles Smith, said, “The EFCC and FBI work collaboratively together, and it is thanks to the EFCC that we can recover funds of this nature, especially from Business email Compromise, BEC.

“This type of crime cripples businesses in the US, and for them to recover the money within one to two years gives hope to the affected companies and brings some level of justice, even if not all subjects have been identified.

“We hope our relationship continues and fosters a more cohesive partnership between the two agencies. If there’s anything the FBI can do to support this investigation, we will do so.

“We appreciate this on behalf of the FBI and thank the EFCC.”