Isaac Oyedepo Breaks Silence On Leaving Father’s Church In Interview With Leke Adeboye

Isaac Oyedepo, the son of David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church (LFC), explained why he left his father’s church.

It should be noted that in 2023, the preacher’s son announced his decision to begin his ministry.

The former Winners Chapel youth pastor surprised many in the religious world when he unveiled his new venture on Instagram.

However, in a recent interview with Pastor Leke Adeboye on the “Confession Box,” podcast, Isaac Oyedepo confirmed that he is still a member of his father’s church and oversees its Abuja branch.

He insisted that his decision to start a new ministry was a supernatural calling that he felt bound to obey.

“Why did you leave Winners? Why did you Living Faith? Did you even leave?” Leke quizzed his fellow clergyman.

READ MORE: Elsie Okpocha Defends Decision To End Marriage With BasketMouth

In response, Isaac said,

“I am still in Winners, I’m still in Living Faith, I’m still a member and a steward because of the assignment that God has given to us. I think we just overcomplicate very simple things.

“Before I came in full time to being a pastor, i was a member and what I see is that it was a transition. Nothing really changed but the challenge is seeing me on the alter ministering as a pastor. I am currently planted in a church in Abuja but then, I now have a liberty to pursue what God has asked and called me to do which I can’t do being a full time pastor.”

Watch the video below…