“Leave Me Alone” – Nollywood Actress Motilola Akinlami Calls Out Kunle Afod For Blacklisting Her

Motilola Akinlami, a Yoruba Nollywood actress, has accused her colleague, Kunle Afod, of undermining her in the film industry.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Monday, Motilola said that the movie star had planned to blacklist her in the film industry because she ended their relationship.

The actress further alleged that Kunle ordered Femi Adebayo and other Nollywood producers to avoid dealing with her, forcing her to refund money for some assignments.

According to the actress, this has been going on for five years.

Motilola didn’t stop there; she also asked Kunle Afod’s wife, Dasola, to put her husband in check.

She claimed that when she had relationship with her husband, Afod’s wife would always trash her online reputation, which harmed some of her connections at the time.

READ MORE: DNA Test Should Be Made Mandatory At Child Birth – Do2dtun Asserts

She said: “I’ve kept this thing for over five years, this is the fifth year running. Please for God’s sake everyone, all the powers that be in this industry already know about this matter. Mr Kunle Afod please leave me alone. Why don’t you just leave me and my career alone? They will call me for jobs and you will say they should remove me if they want to use you. Somebody just called me for a job, in fact Yomi Olorunlaye called me for a job this evening and they said Afod would be the director and I said okay only for him to send me a message that Afod said he won’t work with me. Afod, what is it? I said I don’t want to have anything with you again and since all these years you kept insisting that nobody must call me for jobs. Is it by force that I have something with you? I said I am not doing again. When I was with you, I knew how your wife was running from pillar to post.

“Desola warn your husband, hold your husband please. I knew how your wife was running from pillar to post and spoiling my name around the streets of Instagram and I said I no longer want to have anything with you again but you insisted that people should not call me for jobs. Why don’t you go and hold on to your wife and leave me alone? Afod leave me alone to do my job! What is it? First you said Femi Adebayo should not come to my set and he didn’t come, anybody that works with me you stop relating with them. Secondly you went ahead to tell the PM of Joke Ajadi’s job that if they call me, they should make sure you are not on the same set, I had to return the money for that set, this is like the 10th time this will be happening. Afod leave me alone! I stopped talking to you four years ago and everybody has begged you! Is it by force? Leave me alone Kunle Afod, I said I am not doing again. Desola hold your husband very well! What is it? Desola I know how you spoiled my name on Instagram making some people not to be friends with me till today. Hold your husband and tell him to let me do my job!.

“So many people are in my DM asking me ‘Moti why have I not been seeing you in movies?’ It’s Afod o! If they call me, he would say they should not call me! What is the reason? Because I no longer want to work with him, I no longer want to be friends with him, I no longer want to roll with him and it is not by force. A lot of things have happened. A lot of you have heard of this, I personally called all our industry leaders, none of them have been able to find a solution to this matter. This is the same thing they did to Junior Pope. They will first start by blacklisting you, he has been waiting now for the past five years to see ‘RIP’ messages about me but God didn’t do it for him. I’m not going to die Afod, I’m not going to leave this industry for you. Afod leave me alone, I have left you alone. Anywhere they mention my name, let me work.”

Watch the video below…