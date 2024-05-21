“Liam Has Bow Leg, We Don’t Have It In My Family” – Mohbad’s Father Insists Wunmi Must Do DNA Test For Son

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Illerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad, has once again accused his daughter-in-law, Wunmi, of paternity fraud.

In an interview on Saturday, Mr Aloba argued that his grandson, Liam, is not his late son’s child.

According to him, Liam has ‘bow legs,’ a trait that doesn’t run in the Aloba family, emphasizing the need for a DNA test.

Aloba recalled Mohbad’s partner, Wunmi, claiming that Mohbad was the one who took her virginity.

He questioned Wunmi’s decision to evade the DNA test if she was so certain in her assertions.

Aloba said he believed that Wunmi’s concubine killed Mohbad and urged her to take her son to the rightful father.

READ MORE: “Go Bring Husband To Daddy” – Ooni Of Ife To Daughter, Princess Adeola As She Turns 30

He said, “All the names Mohbad mentioned in the petition he wrote, were involved in his death. I still insist that his wife’s concubine killed him. This is why DNA is a must.

“Wunmi said my son deflowered her so why is she running away from DNA? Liam has bow legs. We don’t have bow legs in the Aloba family. She should take the boy to his father. It is so sad that these wicked people k!Iled my son in his prime. Nigerians should please support me as I fight for justice for my son.”

SEE POST: