Xavi Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Remain Barcelona Coach Until 2025

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez will remain at the club until the end of his contract in June 2025 after changing his mind that this would be his last season.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 44-year-old has announced in January that he would step down as boss this summer.

Meanwhile, the club’s president, Joan Laporta keen for him to remain.

Disclosing this to the public, via his X handle, popular sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, on Wednesday, said: “Xavi has decided to change his mind and stay as Barcelona manager!

“After tonight’s meeting and Laporta insisting for him to stay, Xavi accepts Barça conditions and will continue as head coach.

“Formal steps to follow.”

Xavi took charge in November 2021 after leaving Qatari club Al Sadd and helped Barca to the Spanish title in his first full season in charge in 2022-23.

READ MORE: Barcelona Manager Xavi To Step Down At End Of Season

However, they are 11 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid with six games left to play in the current campaign.

Recall that Barcelona exited the Champions League last week following a quarter-final defeat by Paris St-Germain.

Xavi, who won 25 honours during his career at with the Catalans, had said that he felt “liberated” following the announcement that he would step down from the role at the end of the season.

When he announced he was leaving after defeat by Villarreal, he felt he was not being protected by the club and there was no clear direction.

Since that moment, when Xavi reportedly felt able to take a more relaxed approach.

They went 10 games unbeaten in the league before losing 3-2 at Real Madrid on Sunday.