2024 UTME: Father Arrested For Allegedly Writing Exam For Son

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has revealed that a father and his son, were arrested for their alleged involvement in impersonation during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known to newsmen shortly after monitoring the exam at the Kaduna State University CBT Centre, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

Oloyede, who refrained from disclosing the identities of the parent and their child, also refused to reveal the location of the reported malpractice.

He said: “For those who engage in cheating, they should know that it does not pay.

“The technology is helping us to check that.

“Across the country, most of the problems we have is impersonation. For instance, now, we say we have NIN, we now have cases of people with two NINs and therefore that has defeated the purpose of identity verification.

“We are going to take that up with NIMC that there are people who have two NINs.

“We have a case of a father impersonating his son, writing an examination for the son and I wonder, are you not destroying your son’s future?

Of course, two of them are now in custody. I can’t understand what the father will now tell his son when they are both locked up in the same cell.

READ MORE: 2024 UTME: JAMB Waives Registration Fee For Those With Disabilities

“This happened definitely not in Kaduna, but I don’t want to disclose the state.

“So, it is largely cases of impersonation, but we are ahead of them; we are just picking them up like chicken now because the facilities are there for us to see what they are doing and to pick them up.”