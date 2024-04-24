Why I Didn’t Build Schools As Anambra Governor — Peter Obi Explains

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has disclosed the reasonhe did not construct new schools while he was the Governor of Anambra State Governor.

Information Nigeria reports that Reno Omokri, former presidential aide and socio-political commentator, had challenged the former Governor and his followers to present a single school he built during eight-year tenure.

Omokri had promised a reward of 10,000 dollars to anyone who could show a school built by Obi.

However, in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi reacted saying, individuals who made such claims had not taken advantage of his manifesto.

READ ALSO: Rivers Attorney-General, Adangor Rejects Fubara’s Redeployment, Again Resigns From Cabinet

According to him, Anambra was ranked 26th in the nation when he arrived, with shuttered schools and a broken educational system, but by the time he departed, the State had risen to the top.

“I improved the quality, physical and mental well-being of the people, schools, had the basic things they needed and the people shone like stars and that was my manifesto.

“Building new schools when the old ones are moribund is just like building coastal lines when internal roads are impassable.”