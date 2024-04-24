FG Orders Immediate Suspension Of Dana Air

The Ministry of Aviation, under the leadership of Festus Keyamofor, has directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority to suspend the operations of Dana Air with immediate effect to give room for a safety and financial health audit to be conducted on the airline.

This is coming, barely few hours after a near-fatal incident where one of the aircraft belonging to the airline suffered a runway excursion at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, the Ministry of Aviation in a letter to the Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo through the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, said that the recent incidents involving Dana Airline had raised serious safety concerns.

In the letter with reference number PS/FMA/MA/S.121/Vol. 1/99 titled: “Immediate Suspension of Dana Airline Pending Safety and Financial Health Audit,” the Ministry said: “As the supervisor overseeing our nation’s aviation safety and regulatory compliance, it has come to the Honourable Minister’s attention that recent incidents involving DANA AIRLINE have raised serious concerns regarding both the safety and financial viability of their operations.

“In light of these incidents and with the paramount priority being the safety and well-being of our citizens and travellers, the Honourable Minister has directed that you immediately initiate the suspension of Dana Airline’s fleet until a comprehensive audit can be conducted.

“This audit should encompass all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with our aviation regulations.”

“It is imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved. I trust in your expertise and diligence in carrying out this audit thoroughly and expeditiously. Please keep me informed of the progress and any significant findings throughout this process.”