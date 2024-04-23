The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Tuesday, reportedly arrested a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, over alleged ₦8bn Nigeria Air fraud.

It was gathered that Sirika arrived at the Federal Capital Territory Command of the EFCC at about 1:00 pm on today.

Also confirming the development, in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday, the anti-graft chairman Ola Olukoyede, disclosed that the EFCC has been investigating the Aviation and Humanitarian Affairs ministries, saying the probe has not been about only Sirika and Betta Edu but everything about the two ministries.

He said: “It is the system I am investigating and whosoever is now found culpable along the line, those are the names you will hear.”

Meanwhile, another anti-graft source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak, confirmed the report to PUNCH.

He said: “Yes, that was Hadi Sirika who was taken into our FCT custody. He is currently meeting with EFCC investigators over the alleged N8,069,176,864.00 aviation ministry contract fraud,” a source revealed.