Kano Lawmaker Donates 500,000 Clay Pots, Burial Materials To Constituents

A lawmaker, representing Kano Senatorial District, Rufai Hanga, has donated 500,000 clay pots and 500,000 plain white cloths to help his constituents in burying their dead.

According to the Senator, the donation was in response to frequent demands for assistance for burial materials from his constituents.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, Hanga’s media aide, Dawuud Auwal, announced the donations.

He said: “The district head of Tarauni and head of the committee overseeing the graveyard in Kano, Ado Kurawa, has supervised the 500,000 clay pots and N500,000 white plain cloths (likkafani) donated by Senator Rufai Hanga for distribution to the graveyard in Kano Central District. After the supervision he directed for the distribution.

“We are used to this frequent requests from people soliciting money to buy white cloths and clay pots. Some have requested vehicles for transporting the dea.

“The Senator has also paid scholarships for 200 students of Bayero University and registered over 1000 students for JAMB. He assisted 200 Kanp Polytechnic among others.”