Fire Outbreak As Lightening Strikes High-Voltage Cables, Kills Two Women In Lagos

Two women were killed in the FESTAC area of Lagos State on Friday night as a result of lightning during a heavy rain.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, made the announcement in a post on the microblogging platform X on Saturday.

He added that the victims were living in a shanty erected beneath high-voltage cables that caught fire as a result of lightning.

Hundeyin wrote, “May their souls rest in peace.

Somewhere on First Avenue, Festac, two women remained indoors during the downpour yesterday. Lightning struck, electrocuting them instantly and causing fire outbreak.

They lived in a shanty built under high-voltage wires.“

