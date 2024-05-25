Omotola Jalade Beams With Pride As Son Graduates From California Varsity

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a pleased mother after her son, Michael Ekeinde, graduated from California State University.

She took to Instagram on Friday, to express her excitement at the achievement, sharing the momentous event with her fans.

The graduation ceremony, which Omotola attended with her eldest daughter and son, was a family affair full of pride and happiness.

Omotola expressed her heartfelt wishes to Michael along with a video clip from the ceremony.

She wrote,

“Congratulations @michael_ekeinde! What a Beautiful Fun Graduation! Please join us in wishing Micky boy a great Life ahead. Thanks! #californiastateuniversity #csun #classof2024 #matador”.

