Mohbad’s Mother Accuses Ex-Husband, Joseph Aloba Of Death Threats, Seeks Police Intervention

Mrs. Abosede Olumiyi, the mother of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, in charge of Zone 2 of the Lagos State Police Command.

The petition is against her ex-husband, Mr Joseph Aloba, for alleged threats to her life.

In the suit obtained by SaharaReporters, filed through her lawyer, Kabir Akingbolu of Salawu, Akingbolu & Co. legal company, Abosede claimed that her ex-husband had threatened her life for refusing to help him in fabricating false information about Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, concerning the late singer’s death.

According to Abosede, Aloba has been granting interviews to the press and bloggers on social media in which he threatened her life.

She noted she had been seeing strangers in her previous residence monitoring her and that because of the threats to her life, she was forced to relocate to another place “to avoid being killed by Mr. Joseph Aloba or his cohorts or his so-called followers on social media whom he has instructed to be bullying her”.

Abosede also alleged in the petition that when her ex-husband’s threats and intimidation got too much for her to handle, she moved to another residence in a different neighbourhood, “but Mr Joseph Aloba continued to threaten her.”

According to her, Aloba posted the address of her new house on social media and boasted that it was only a matter of time until he would track her down and deal with her, no matter where she ran.

The petition reads,

“This act has made our client to be living in fear with an unsettled mind.

“Our Client is not dragging anything with Mr Joseph Aloba than how the body of her deceased son will be laid to rest peacefully to enable her to get over the trauma of losing such a promising child to the cold hands of death, untimely.

“Sequel to the foregoing, we humbly request that the authority should step in to save our client from this imminent danger from the sinister man so as to prevent our client from being sent to an early grave.

“We, therefore, hope that you will employ the power of your good office to get justice for our client by stepping in to save her life,” the petition added.