Lots Of First Class Graduates Unemployable, Not Equipped With Right Skills — Sanusi



Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, has posited that a lot of first class graduates can’t get a job because they lack the right skills.

He disclosed this at the Rivers Economic and Investment Summit in Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

Sanusi noted that he informed State Governor Siminalayi Fubara that he has hundreds of Curriculum Vitae, CVs, of first class students who lack requisite skills.

His words: “The key to economic development is human capital. Investing in people is paramount. Rivers State needs robust education and skills training programmes that essentially aim to prepare youths to be the future for us.

READ ALSO: Mismanagement By Last Administrations Wont Be Undone In One Year – Sanusi Begs Nigerians To Support FG’s Tough Decisions

“I was speaking to the governor today, telling him that I’m sure he, as I do, and all of us, have hundreds of CVs of young people who have first class degrees.

“Unfortunately, they cannot do anything to get a formal job because they have not been equipped with the right skills for this economy.”

The just reinstated Emir of Kano applauded the Governor for seeking to chart a new path for growth and prosperity in the state.