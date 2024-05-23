Mismanagement By Last Administrations Wont Be Undone In One Year – Sanusi Begs Nigerians To Support FG’s Tough Decisions

Former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Muhammadu Sanusi, said that it will take a while for the country’s economy to bounce back from 10 years of mismanagement.

The 14th Emir of Kano led this out, at the 2024 Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

Sanusi noted that it will take a little while for Nigerians to see the impacts of some of tough decisions President Bola Tinubu’s led administration is taking to reform the economy, adding that it is necessary.

Sanusi said: “The decision to centre governance around economic development through investment promotion is a very thoughtful and great decision by the government of Rivers State.

“This is more so because the reform of an economy whether state or the federation at large requires difficult decisions, it involves policies that will be painful and unpopular which usually don’t go down well with the politicians.

“But that is the only way to guarantee a better future for the people. At this point it is important for us as Nigerians to be realistic, the mismanagement of the last ten years will not be undone in six months or one year.”