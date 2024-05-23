Gov. Yusuf Announces Return Of Sanusi As Emir, Gives Sacked Emirs 48 Hours To Hand Over

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Muhammadu Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had dethroned Sanusi in 2020.

With the full support of the kingmakers, I have approved the reappointment of Malam Sanusi Lamido,” the Governor said at the Art Chamber of the State

He made the announcement after signing the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.

The new law replaces the Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019, and dissolves the emirate councils created by Governor Yusuf’s predecessor, Ganduje.

It was based on the law that Ganduje split the Kano Emirate into five in December 2019 and deposed the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II on March 9, 2020.

The Governor signed the law at exactly 5:10pm alongside his Deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers in the government.

Yusuf also asked the Emirs who were removed following the return of Sanusi to leave the palaces within the next 48 hours.

Five emirs appointed by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje are the ones mainly affected by the order.

Ganduje had split Kano emirate into five and appointed an emir for each.

Among the newly created Emirates were Karaye, Gaya, Bichi and Rano.

Addressing a media briefing after signing the law, Governor Yusuf directed the sacked monarchs to vacate official residences and palaces and hand over to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs within two days.