Kano Assembly Dissolves Emirates Created By Ganduje



The Kano State House of Assembly has dissolved all the four newly created emirate councils in the State.

The dissolution of the affected Emirates was a sequel to deliberations on the floor of the House during plenary.

The Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Bill was considered on the floor of the House after scaling second and third reading on Thursday morning.

Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Butu, explained that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano, as division of the emirate to five reduced the capacity and dignity of the State at the national level.

Lawan Dala, Majority Leader of the House, said that the emirate council served as a custodian of culture which was distorted by the creation of the four additional emirates.

With the amendment of the law, all four new emirate councils were abolished leaving only the Kano Emirate.

The House also adopted a motion to create a new second-class emirate council in the state.

In May, the House initiated steps to amend the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law.

The move could pave the way for the return of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Also in January 2024, Former Kano governor and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso, said that the issue of Kano emirates would definitely be revisited.

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had split the Kano emirate into five and dethroned the then Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Following the victory of the New Nigerian Peoples Party in last year’s election, Kwankwaso had said the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf would review the dethronement and balkanisation of the emirate.

“Honestly it (the Kano Emirates issue) is one of the things that nobody has sat with me to discuss so far but I am sure we are going to sit and see how to go about it. Is it going to be allowed, demolished, corrected, or whatever? It will be revisited, and what’s supposed to be done will be done.

“There were a lot of things and this was a trap. All these things were not done in good faith or intention. It was brought with some bad intentions which every one of you here and our listeners are aware of.

“Sometimes you come with things that are good and they turn out to be bad while sometimes you bring bad things and they turn out to be good. So, all I know is that I was not consulted as of now but definitely, we will come to discuss and see what should be done,” he had said.