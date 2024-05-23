The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, arraigned Hadi Sirika, former Aviation Minister, over an alleged contract fraud.

Sirika was arraigned alongside his brother, Ahmad Abubakar Sirika, and Enginos Nigeria Limited, a company owned by Abubakar; on a 10-count amended charge dated May 13 and filed on May 14, 2024.

Sirika is alleged to have abused his office by awarding contracts worth N19.4 billion to Enginos Nigeria Limited.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

READ ALSO: Alleged N2.7bn Fraud: Court Grants Ex-Minister Sirika, Daughter N100m Bail

Recall that on May 14, Sirika’s arraignment was stalled because the defendants did not show up in court.

The former Minister is also standing trial on another six-count charge bordering on the same offences.

He was arraigned on May 9 alongside Fatima, his daughter; Jalal Hamma, his son-in-law; and Al-Duraq Investment Limited; over an alleged N2.7 billion contract fraud.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of N100 million each.

Sirika was aviation minister in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023.