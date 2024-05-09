Alleged N2.7bn Fraud: Court Grants Ex-Minister Sirika, Daughter N100m Bail



A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, granted bail to Hadi Sirika, former Minister of Aviation; his daughter, and two others in the sum of N100 million with two sureties.

Sirika and others are being tried over an alleged N2.7 billion contract fraud.

The sureties, according to the court, must have landed properties in Abuja and also responsible citizens.

The sureties also must depose to an affidavit of means. The court also restricted the defendants from travelling abroad without its permission.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody if they failed to meet their bail conditions.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in April, took the ex-aviation minister into custody and grilled him for days.

He was grilled over the botched Nigeria Air project, alleged conspiracy, diversion of public funds and contract inflation when he held sway at the aviation ministry.

The anti-graft agency accused Sirika of conferring undue advantage on some entities between April 2022 and March 2023 in Abuja.

EFCC alleged that Sirika abused his office by awarding N1.3 billion consultancy contract for the Nigerian Air start-up to Tianero Nigeria Limited.

According to EFCC, his actions were contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Sirika, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, had also served as a member of the House of Representatives, and thereafter, as a senator representing Katsina North Senatorial District under the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011.