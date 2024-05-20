My Administration’s Performance Rates Over 80% In Just 18 Months — Gov. Adeleke



Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on Sunday, posited that his administration has surpassed targets in the last one and half years.

In a release by the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke made the disclosure while addressing a technical meeting of his Policy Coordination Unit.

Adeleke said feedback from the public has been quite encouraging, noting that people of the State gave his administration an A-rating in workers’ welfare, infrastructure, health, education, and many more.

He subsequently demanded proper coordination in policy design and implementation, adding that his administration’s policy innovation in power, digital economy, agriculture, general economic planning, investment drive, sustainable development, youth development, and gender focus must be properly harnessed under the five-point agenda.

The statement read, “I am largely satisfied with our programme implementation so far. We have surpassed expectations and targets within one and a half years in office. We just need to redouble our efforts as we face mid-term in the next six months.

“The feedback from the public has been quite encouraging. Our people have gladly given us an A-rating in workers’ welfare, infrastructure, health, education, and many more. We must express our appreciation to our people

“They are happy we are delivering on good governance. A friend said our approval rating is over 80 per cent. I told him I must work harder in some areas, especially that 20 per cent gap. The good thing is we are just one and a half years in office.

“Our party has also become very entrenched across the local governments. Leaders who were not with me during the guber primaries are now solidly with us. We are gaining more ground as people get pleasant surprises with our performance.

“Feedback shows our people are happy with our dual effort at physical and stomach infrastructure. We will continue to build the road and the people. We will not neglect human development for physical development.”