Manchester City Clinch Historic Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title

Manchester City, on Sunday beat West Ham 3-1 at Etihad Stadium to become the first team to win the English league title four seasons in a row.

City needing a win to be sure of holding off Arsenal, who started the final day two points behind but with a better goal difference, had Phil Foden put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead after just two minutes.

The England star added another before the break and although Mohammed Kudus pulled one back, midfielder Rodri restored the home side’s two-goal cushion with a shot from the edge of the area after 59 minutes.

City survived a late scare when West Ham had a second goal ruled out by VAR for handball.

The win completed a staggering run of 19 wins and four draws since their last defeat in the league, at Aston Villa on 6 December.

City have now won six out of the past seven Premier League titles. Last term, they joined Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, twice, in winning the top flight three years in a row.

Guardiola’s team have achieved something no other men’s side has managed since the English league was formed in 1888, 136 years ago.

On 25 May, they will aim to become the first side to complete the domestic Double in successive seasons when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mikel Arteta and his boys, finished the league second as departing Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to another successful Champions League place, by finishing third on the table.