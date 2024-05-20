Iran’s President, Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash

President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran has been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also killed in Sunday’s crash.

The chopper, which also had Malek Rahmati, Governor of East Azarbaijan province; and a few others who crash-landed in the Varzaqan region.

Raisi, 63, was elected president on his second attempt in 2021.

Earlier rescuers who reached the crash site in north-western Iran said there was “no sign of life” there.

The helicopter – one of three travelling in a convoy – crashed after it got into difficulties in heavy fog in the north of the country.

Raisi was heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north west of Iran, after returning from an Iran-Azerbaijan border area, according to local media.

The incident sparked a massive search operation that was hampered by bad weather conditions.

State media reports that the Iranian government held an emergency meeting after the crash.