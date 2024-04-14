Retaliatory Attacks On ‘Rogue’ Israel Concluded, Response To Further Mistakes’ll Be Severe — Iran

The Islamic Republic of Iran has revealed that its attack on Israel is a matter that “can be deemed concluded.”

Israel earlier this month struck an Iranian building in the Syrian capital Damascus, with a military spokesperson saying Israel believed the Iranian building hit in the attack was a “military building.”

The attack is however believed to be a response to Israel’s strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York said the early Sunday attack was a response to Israeli “aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus.”

The Iranian mission said the matter was “deemed concluded.”

“However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!” Iran’s Permanent Mission added in its statement on X.