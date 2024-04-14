Junior Pope: Late Makeup Artist’s Sister Receives Job Offer From Akwa Ibom Governor

Umo Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom, paid a visit to the family of Abigael Frederick, a Nollywood make-up artist who perished in a boat accident recently.

Frederick was one of five filmmakers killed after their boat overturned in the Niger River on Wednesday, along with Junior Pope.

Ekerete Udoh, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, confirmed this in a statement and posted images from the governor’s visit to the state government’s official Facebook page on Saturday.

The statement partly read, “Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, on arrival from an official engagement in Abuja, this afternoon drove straight to the family compound of the late Nollywood make-up artist, Abigail Edith Frederick, in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area, where he consoled the bereaved family.

“Showing deep emotions, Governor Eno sat with the grieving family members and told them he feels their pain.”

According to the statement, Eno praised Frederick’s pursuit of her passion as a young entrepreneur and mourned her premature death.

He said, “This is deeply unfortunate, a young girl, 24 years old, who finished her youth service just last year and decided to pursue her passion.

“This is a reflection of our arise spirit. It shows that our young people are willing to go out there, not begging, not waiting for handouts, but to pursue their passions.

“It is sad and unfortunate that her life ended the way it did.”

Eno also declared that the deceased’s older sister would automatically be hired into the civil service and directed the renovation of the family house.

He also promised to help her two younger sisters, who are undergraduate students at the University of Uyo.

The statement added, “The governor thereafter gave an automatic employment in the state civil service to the surviving elder sister of the deceased, and directed the SSA on Humanitarian Services, Umo Ekpo, to renovate the family house and bring it to modern standards.

“The governor also assured them of the government’s assistance to the two sisters of the bereaved who are undergraduates at the University of Uyo, said to be sponsored by the late Nollywood make-up artist.”