Court Stops MultiChoice From Increasing DStv, Gotv Subscription Rates

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order to stop the planned increase in subscription prices by Multichoice Nigeria Limited, the operator of DStv and GOtv.

It was gathered that the three-member tribunal, presided over by Saratu Shafii, gave the interim order following an ex-parte motion moved by Ejiro Awaritoma, counsel for the applicant, Festus Onifade.

Recall that the digital company, had last week announced another price increment across its DStv and GOtv packages effective May 1, 2024.

The company attributed the price increases to rise in the cost of business operations in Nigeria.

According to the notice signed by Multichoice CEO, John Ugbe, sent to its subscribers and customers via email, the new prices for DStv packages are Premium package will now cost N37,000 monthly as against the current N29,500 subscription fee.

The price of the Compact+ bouquet has also increased to N25,000 from 19,800 monthly.

DStv said subscribers on its Compact bouquet will now pay N15,700 as against N12,500 they are currently paying, while those on the Confam package are to pay N9,300, compared to N7,400 currently being paid.

Meanwhile, the tribunal, in a ruling today, restrained Multi-Choice from going ahead with impending price increase schedule to take effect from May 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

Shaffi said: “The 1st defendant is hereby restrained from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”