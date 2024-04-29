Obaseki Announces N70,000 New Minimum Wage For Edo Civil Servants

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has increased minimum wage for workers in the State to N70,000.

Obaseki made this declaration while commissioning the newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex for labour unions in the State, along Temboga Road, Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City.

As revealed by the State government via X on Monday, the Labour House “is second to none, and regarded as the most magnificent Labour House in Nigeria.”

The post added that the secretariat is “named after a foremost labour unionist in the country who hails from Edo State, Comrade Sen. Adams Aliu Oshiomhole.”

Oshiomhole also served as the Governor of the State from 2008 to 2016.

The minimum wage increase is to take effect from May 1, 2024.

This is coming at a time when the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Federal Government and other stakeholders are in discussion to increase the N30,000 minimum wage to match the increasing economic and food inflation.