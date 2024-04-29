I’ll Reconcile Atiku, Wike If I Emerge PDP National Chairman – Suswam



Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, says he would reconcile former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, if he emerged the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Suswam explained that he remains the best man to lead the opposition PDP to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, he has plans to reconcile all aggrieved party members, adding that the PDP will be back on track once the Party can iron out its issues.

His words: “I joined the party in 1998 and have remained there unlike some that keep jumping from one party to another.

“Those who are calling on me to take up the job say I am the ideal man because I am not controversial.

“I know the party in and out; I know the characters. I also believe that PDP needs somebody who can interact with all the major stakeholders.

“Getting them to discuss requires someone they can trust. I am close to key leaders like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and FCT Minister,Nyesom Wike, so it won’t be difficult for me to bring them together to a roundtable.

“I have my plans on how to bring everyone on board. Once we can iron out the issues, PDP will be back on track.”

He further blamed the crises currently rocking the PDP on the activities of moles planted by the enemies of the Party to destroy it.

“There are many moles and betrayers in the party, they’re planted to kill the party.

“What PDP wants now is proper leadership and once we have the right leaders, thethe party will rise again. God willing, PDP will bounce back,” he added.

While recalling that the PDP was in power at the national level for 16 years, he added that it derailed when some people began to assume the place of untouchable ”lords.”

He said: “Such arrogance affected the psyche of the Nigerians and they resisted the arrogance and started looking for alternatives.

”They were not happy and internal crises set in within the party and that is how PDP lost out.

“The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been in power for about nine years now and Nigerians believe PDP did well in spite of its shortcomings.

“There are many people waiting for the PDP to organise itself.

“Power is waiting for PDP; people love PDP. We only need to think together, we have to reason together.”