“Why Do Sinners Enjoy Grace Of God More Than Believers?” – Reality Tv Star Doyin Wonders

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, often known as Doyin, has questioned why sinners appear to receive more from God’s love than believers.

She raised the question during a recent episode of her podcast, Doyin’s Corner which featured Daniel Regha.

She went on to explain why sinners have a higher quality of life than Christians.

According to the RealityTv star, she took Jesus Christ’s statement that He was more interested in sinners than the saved literally.

She emphasised on the notion that evil people seem to benefit more from God’s grace than everyone else.

In her words,

“When Jesus Christ said he is more interested in the sinners than the saved.

I think he meant it literally. You see bad people, na them dey enjoy the grace of God pass.

The moment you give your life to Christ like this, trial and tribulation go almost fin sh you. You will be asking yourself if you’re the Gen Z version of the “job” in the Bible. Like say God dey recruit his toughest soldiers among the saved…

But why? Abi make person join the sinners?? Make e no be say person do. misunderstand the lord o.

Hmmm so the question is…why does the “sinner” who doesn’t have direct access to the father seem to be enjoying more than the child that has direct access??

Why does the father not make it more enticing to be his child by providing certain perks that you only have access to once you become his child? Sort of like a members only type of privilege.

If I had a child, I’d give him the world before I attend to a stranger right? So why does it feel like the father pays more attention to strangers than his kids?? Almost like he. gives to strangers what his kids have been begging him for. Omo idk”