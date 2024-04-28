Bbnaija’s Ozo Breaks Record, Selected For NFL Draft Pick Announcement

Ozoemena Chukwu, also known as Ozo, a former Big Brother Naija competitor and sports fan, has been chosen to announce a draft pick for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL).

The reality star announced the great news on his social media pages, expressing his profound gratitude for being given this historic opportunity.

Furthermore, Ozo stated that this would be Nigeria’s first-ever selection announcement after the Browns were allowed admission to the Global Market Programme earlier this year.

This is Nigeria’s first and only NFL collaboration.

On his Instagram page, he wrote,

“History! Honoured to be making the @nfl draft pick announcement for the @clevelandbrowns. This will be the first-ever pick announced from Nigeria, following the Browns receiving Global Market Program rights earlier this year. This being the very first and only NFL partnership in Nigeria.”

See some comments on his post,

chikejennifer stated: “Teenagers, youths, if you’re looking for a celebrity that’s worth emulating, look no further! Ozo is the man!”

superions_official wrote: “This is massive!!!!! Congratulations King!!!! Proud of you👏🏽👏🏽🔥🔥”

sefandlife said: “Steady repping Naija uncommonly”

yvonneony noted: “Once Ozo is quiet he is cooking something huge ❤️❤️❤️”

