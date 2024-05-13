Tarrif Hike: Labour Unions Shut Down NERC Head Office (Pictures)

The organised labour on Monday, commenced nationwide protests over the removal of subsidy from the power sector by the Federal Government.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) shut down offices of Distribution Companies across the nation.

Recall that the unions had earlier given a deadline of May 12 for the upward review to be cancelled.

This was made known in a joint statement made available by NLC’s Ag General Secretary Chris Uyot and his TUC counterpart, Anka Hassan.

The statement reads: “We write to inform you of the picketing action scheduled to take place in the offices of the NERC and Electricity Distribution companies (DISCOS) in all states, including the FCT.”

“The action will jointly take place on Monday, 13th of May, 2024 nationwide simultaneously. Therefore, the two Labour centres are directed to work together to carry out this important action. While counting on your usual cooperation, kindly accept the assurances of our goodwill and highest regards.”

According to Channels TV, as early as 7AM on Monday, members of the labour unions blocked the main gate of the distribution company located in the Kaduna State capital amidst tight security.

Staff of the company were also prevented from going into the premises as the protesting union members demand for the reversal of the tariff hike.

In Kwara State, the union members blocked the entrance of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company in the state capital Ilorin.

Led by the state chairman of the NLC, gate of the company was locked and the staff were prevented from gaining access into their offices as early as eight 8AM on Monday morning.