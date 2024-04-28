Simi Speaks On Effects Of Motherhood On Marriage, Career

Simisola Kosoko, a well-known Nigerian singer-songwriter also known as Simi, has spoken on how motherhood reshaped her life and marriage.

Simi described being a mother as a transformational experience in an interview with CNN’s African Voices, which aired on Saturday.

Simi said: “Yeah, intensely. I remember saying that I felt like the woman that I was the day I gave birth was very different from the woman I was the day before.

“Until you see this human being that you’re now suddenly completely responsible for and you have to make choices about, you don’t really understand the gravity of that situation.”

“It has definitely changed my life in so many ways. As a woman, as a person, as an artist, as a friend, as different things, as a wife even.”

While acknowledging the challenges and compromises that come with this new role, she expressed gratitude for her supportive husband, saying: “It definitely helps that I have a supportive husband where I don’t feel like I have to do it all by myself.”