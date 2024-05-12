AMVCA 2024: Wale Ojo Celebrates Best Lead Actor Win For Movie ‘Breath Of Life’

Wale Ojo, a British and Nollywood actor, has reached a huge milestone by winning the “Best Lead Actor” title at the prestigious African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

He received the award during the AMVCA ceremony on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Lagos’ Eko Hotel, for his exceptional performance in Prime Video’s original film, “Breath of Life.”

He conveyed his joy by posting a photo on Instagram with the remark,

“Mama, I won!!.”

In response, his friends, followers, and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, complimenting his recent and extraordinary feat.

See some reactions below,

officialosas said: “Congratulations to youuuuuuu Uncle Wale!!!”

ekayfoods said: “Period!!!!!! Eeeeeeeeeeeeehhhhh! Yes! God did it! I prayed for this. You deserve this and more sir. Hollywood is next.”

a_yinna wrote: “Congratulations egbon… Very well deserved”

ritadominic wrote: “Very well deserved! Wonderful performance in Breath of life Wale”

opuaya_starr said: “You deserve this for that brilliant performance in breath of life.”

