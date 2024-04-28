“I Devoted My Life To God After He Saved Me From Firing Squad” – Gospel Singer Buchi Spills

Buchi Atuonwu, a Nigerian gospel singer, has spoken out about his near-death experience with the firing squad.

During a compelling interview on the Channels Television Morning Brief programme, the award-winning artist recalled his hardship and how God came through for him.

He confessed that he was about to be executed when he called out to God for mercy and promised to serve him.

God granted his wish, and he has since dedicated his life to serving God.

READ MORE: Chess Master, Tunde Onakoya’s Parents Receive House Gift

He said, “At a point in my life, we were lined up for execution. It is true that the people that were to execute us, were kneeling before us, ready to fire. I called out to a God that I didn’t know that if He saves me, I will serve him. He saved me from that firing squad and I devoted my life to serving him”.

SEE VIDEO: