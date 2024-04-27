Chess Master, Tunde Onakoya’s Parents Receive House Gift

Tunde Onakoya, a chessmaster, is overcome with emotion after an unknown good Samaritan gladly gifted his parents a house.

Following Tunde’s shattering of the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon in New York, this development has occurred.

While the official decision on Tunde’s record-breaking achievement is still pending, the passion he demonstrated during the marathon has already earned him praise and acclaim from far and wide.

Onakoya was overwhelmed by the gift towards his parents and took to his X handle on Friday to express his deep gratitude.

Despite his father’s early scepticism about his chess interest, Onakoya recognised his unwavering support in a variety of ways.

He wrote, “Today, an angel blessed my parents with a new home. It stands as the epitome of the greatest act of kindness I’ll ever witness in this lifetime. Thank you.

“My mother toiled as a janitor in the very institution where I pursued my education, ensuring I had the opportunity to learn. Meanwhile, my father navigated the chaotic streets as a Danfo driver and conductor, tirelessly striving to put food on our table.

“To afford them the life they truly deserve is the greatest joy life could ever bestow upon me.”

Onakoya achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon after playing for 60 hours last week Friday.