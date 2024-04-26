Why I Filed Lawsuit Against Perpetrator Of Fake News Of My Arrest – Davido Spills

Nigerian artist David Adeleke, also known as Davido, recalled how his father, Adedeji Adeleke, advised him to sue Kenyan media outlet K24 for an April Fools’ Day joke concerning his detention.

On April 1st, K24 released a false article on their website alleging that Davido was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The article said that illegal substances were discovered on his private plane after he performed at Kenya’s Raha Festival.

Because the joke was released on April Fool’s Day, many people initially disregarded it. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), however, became aware of the article’s popularity and declared it to be a hoax.

Despite his initial plans to ignore the situation, Davido changed his mind after his father intervened.

Adedeji Adeleke voiced concern about the false story’ negative influence on Davido’s reputation, as well as potential security challenges on his travels to other countries.

In a TikTok video released by @musicindustryblueprint, Davido acknowledged his father’s advise and decided to take legal action against the media source that circulated the misinformation.

He said, “My dad was calling me like, ‘Where are you at?’ I was like, ‘I am home’. He’s like, what’s this? And I see it on the net, and at first I was like, no, I am not going to report it.

“Just let it go. It’s April Fools. Then my dad was like ‘no because you can fly a plane to any country now and then they bring 20 police to check you’…I haven’t seen that type of drug in my life.

“So yeah, I am taking legal action because it might just go the wrong way if we just don’t.”