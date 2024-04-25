Paris 2024: Ex Super Eagles’s Goalkeeper Warns Falcons Of Group Opponents

Former Nigeria’s Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has warned the Super Falcons to be wary of their group opponents in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 11 time African champions are placed in a tough group that includes, Brazil, Spain, and Japan.

While speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, on Wednesday, the former Besiktas of Turkey goalkeeper urged the team to be resilient.

He said: ” I urge the Falcons to be strong, focused, and resilient in their game at the group stage because the team belongs to the group of World champions.

“At the same time, it’s a necessity for the Nigeria Football Federation and the technical crew to be involved in the seasoned players.

READ MORE: Paris 2024 Olympics: Super Falcons Coach Demands Provision Of Adequate Preparations By Sports Minister, NFF

“Beware of aged players for better performance by the team at the group stage.

The Nigerian women team have missed the last 3 Olympics with their last appearance in 2008 in Beijing.