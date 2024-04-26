“I Don’t Believe In Cohabiting Before Marriage” – Ifu Ennada Spills

Ifu Ennada, a reality TV star and media figure, recently discussed her thoughts on cohabiting before marriage.

She posted a video and remarks on her Instagram profile, stating unequivocally that she does not believe in sex before marriage.

She stated that, despite the fact that the situation will break her heart, she will never support it.

The reality star claimed that she has been ridiculed, teased, and even disrespected by someone she was in a relationship with because of her no sex before marriage stance, stating that at the end of the day, she will never pick a man over God.

The newly born again Christian revealed that her goal in life was to live a life that pleases God no matter who or what she has to say goodbye to.

She wrote,

“Do you believe in s£x before marriage?

Right now, premarital s£x is a big No for me. And yes, because of my new life, I lost a relationship I invested so much of myself in. In fact, I was humiliated, mocked, and

disrespected by this person. I’m not gonna lie, I was deeply hurt, but I’ll never choose man over God.

My goal is to live a life that pleases God no matter who or what I have to say goodbye to. God’s plans for me are far better and greater than anything I or anyone could offer me. Jeremiah 29: 11”

