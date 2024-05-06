“Please Put Back Your Hair” – Toyin Lawani Reacts To Asake’s New Look

Toyin Lawani, a celebrity stylist of Tiannah’s Empire, has penned an open letter to prominent Nigerian international artist Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake.

Toyin posted new images of Asake on her timeline, appearing very ‘different’ from the Asake that his admirers are accustomed to.

The fashion mogul slammed the shot, pleading with Asake to restore his previous hairstyle.

The mother of three clarified that her message was not intended to be an insult.

Sharing a picture of Asake on Instagram, she captioned,

“OPEN LETTER TO ASAKE @asakemusic PLS THIS IS NOT A DISS 🙏PLS GO AND PUT BACK YOUR HAIR ,Thanks as you do so ,#GODBLESS YOU.”

Many commenters agreed with Toyin Lawani’s letter and remarked about how the artist has transformed since he removed his dreadlocks.

See some reactions below…

maleyria wrote, “This one no be asake Na Ashabi.”

cherubyetty wrote, “Omo baba look like Arugbo omode.”

judithumps wrote, “Before fame this guy was so cute gosh what happened.”

blessingpearll wrote, “@tiannahsplacempire . Please is thanks as you do so. No offense please.”

brownncat wrote, “He wants a natural look, he doesn’t mind the patience. No be today baba don dey wait. Ogo.”

SEE POST: