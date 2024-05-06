Thank God Na Only Once He Buy Me ‘Mama Put’, He Would’ve Dragged Me – Cynthia Morgan Reacts To Samklef’s Recent Outburst

Cynthia Morgan, a Nigerian dancehall artist, has responded to musician Samklef’s recent outburst on social media.

Recall the music producer took to Twitter to list all the people who he has made famous.

Olamide, Wizkid, and Simi are notable mentions on SamKlef’s list, having achieved significant success over the years.

SamKlef concluded his message by stating that he has assisted many individuals who, in turn, are doing better than him.

He also mentioned that he would be returning to the music industry, despite certain people’s attempts to belittle him.

Cynthia however took to Instagram to express her gratitude that Samklef only bought ‘Mama Put’ (meal) for her once; otherwise, he would have dragged her along.

On the other hand, Cynthia claimed that the Samklef she was familiar with at the time was a really cool, skilled producer and one of her favourites.

She urged people to check on him, pointing out how betrayal can cause one to lose balance.

She wrote,

“Thank God say na only once Samklef buy me Mama Put that year, if not maybe na me he for they drag now.

Jokes apart, The samklef I know was a very cool and talented guy. One of my favorite producers because of how cool he was with the keyboard. I first heard about simi and wiz kid from him no jokes. Back in 09. Abeg make people check on samklef. Too much betrayal fit make person lose balance. I don talk my own o”.

SEE POST: