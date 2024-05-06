Charly Boy Pays Tribute To Late Father Justice Oputa, Terms Him Socrates Of Nigerian Supreme Court

Maverick singer Charles Oputa, otherwise known as Charly Boy, has referred to his late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, as the Socrates of Nigerian Supreme Court.

Charly Boy made the comment on Sunday to commemorate Justice Oputa’s 10-year anniversary.

The legendary entertainer recounted competing with his late father in his early days.

Posting on X, Charly Boy wrote: “It’s 10 years today since the Socrates of the Nigerian Supreme Court passed on.

“He was a very special man, the rallying point for the unity we still enjoy in our great family today.

“Here’s to a man who was bold enough to raise a son like Charlyboy.

“As a Father he was a very special man. He ran his household like a love court house. On the bench he was the Socrates, a judges judge. His judgments were so profound.

“In the beginning of building the brand “Charlyboy” little did I know that I was in a frantic competition against my own father.

“Everyone never stopped reminding me of how special he was as if I wasn’t carved out to be outstanding.

“I learnt from him, how to keep one’s family together, how to live a simple life, the art of contentment and how to stay humble.

“Today we remember you and all that you stood for. Continue to rest in peace my dearest father. Thanks for believing in my dream.”

