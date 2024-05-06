Yemi Alade Condemns House Demolition By Lagos Govt.

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has criticised the Lagos State Government for demolishing certain buildings in Maryland.

The artist expressed concern that the government was making life more difficult for citizens by making them homeless overnight.

She also stated that the ongoing demolition in the state is having a negative impact on the real estate industry, pushing away investors.

Speaking in a video message shared via her Instagram account on Sunday,

Alade said: “Lagos State, what’s going on? Does it make sense that people will invest millions of naira and dollars into real estate; buy houses and lands and the state government will demolish the place and render people homeless overnight?

“This thing is happening repeatedly. Right now, Maryland, Mende area is on fire. People are sleeping in their houses, waking up the next day, homeless.

“You’re ruining the real estate value of the state and country, making people lose trust not only just in the idea of Nigeria but lose hope entirely in the little coins they saved to make their lives worthwhile. How is this okay? Why why?”

WATCH VIDEO: