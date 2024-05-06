Abuja: NDLEA Intercepts 4,752kg Of Cannabis In Gas Tanker

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in various operations, have made a seizure of illegal drugs across the country.

A Sunday statement revealed by NDLEA’s Director of Media, Femi Babafemi, said, a 40-foot gas tanker, on May 1 was intercepted along the Abuja-Abaji highway, containing 511 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 4,752kg.

The consignment, according to the agency, loaded in Ondo State and was destined for Abuja and further distribution.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure. In separate incidents, two individuals were arrested in Kaduna State with 207.1kg of cannabis sativa, while another was caught in Kano State with 194 bottles of codeine syrup.

READ ALSO: Avoid Inheriting Other People’s Enemies – Ali Baba Advises

Additionally, a 51-year-old ex-convict facing trial for a previous drug offense was arrested in Osun State with various illicit substances, including cocaine, cannabis sativa, Rophynol, and tramadol pills.

“The following day, May 2, NDLEA operatives at Agbara checkpoint, Seme border, Badagry Lagos, intercepted a Toyota Camry car marked KJA 825 FT conveying 113 jumbo parcels of cannabis with a total weight of 64kg.

“The driver, Charles Amoni, 45, was promptly arrested,“ he said.

Also, in Bauchi State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bauchi-Jos road on April 29 arrested Clement Chukwuka, 39, with 595 bottles of codeine; 38,260 pills of opioids such as tramadol, Rohypnol and diazepam.

Babafemi said another suspect, Friday Ibochi, was nabbed at NDLEA checkpoint, Aloma junction, Otukpa, Benue, on April 30, with 66 blocks of cannabis weighing 33kg.