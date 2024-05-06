I’m Focused On Good Governance, No Political Crisis In Rivers — Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, says he is focused on providing good governance to the people of the State.

He also averred that there is no political crisis in the State.

Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory , have been at loggerheads in the past few months over control of political structures in Rivers.

Fubara spoke on Sunday when members of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Public petitions visited him in Port Harcourt.

According to him, governance is about touching the core needs of the citizens, adding that he has chosen to be focused while under pressure.

In a statement by Nelson Chukwudi, his Chief Press Secretary, Fubara was quoted as saying, “As far as we are concerned, there are no political issues. I saw a movie many years ago, titled: ‘Devil’s Advocate.’ I believe some of you must have seen that movie too.

“One of the starring characters: Al Pacino said pressure makes some people retreat or fail, and to others, it makes them become focused to succeed. We have chosen to be focused under this pressure.

“That is why we are moving ahead. That is why we are making a positive impact in the lives of our people. Governance is about the people. It is not about self.

“Governance is about touching the core needs of those people we are leading, and by the special grace of God, we are doing it.

“We will not oppress anybody. We will not force anybody against their will. We will not intimidate anybody, because intimidation has an expiration date.”