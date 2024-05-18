I May Not Hesitate To Abandon My Presidential Ambition For Obi In 2027 – Atiku

(PDP), Atiku Abubakar has hinted at the possibility of supporting his Labour Party counterpart in the last election, Peter Obi, come 2027.

The former Vice President, who is currently on a merger talk with stakeholders of some opposition political parties, said he will not hesitate to support Obi in the next election if the party picks the former Anambra governor.

Atiku made the disclosure in an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa Service on Friday.

Recall that Obi and Atiku recently met behind closed doors, sparking speculations about a merger of some opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Confirming the move by opposition parties to align in a bid to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress, Atiku said, “We can merge to achieve a common goal. So, it’s possible and nothing can stop it if we so wish to achieve that.

According to him, if the new “party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him.

“I have said repeatedly and I even said it before the 2023 general elections that if PDP decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South or South-East specifically, I won’t contest it.

“As long as it is the decision of the party, I will abide by it. But I contested the 2023 presidential ticket because it was thrown open to all members of the party.”