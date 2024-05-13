Peter Obi Meets Atiku In Abuja, Amid Rumoured Coalition Ahead Of 2027

As stakeholders in the political sphere are seeking ways to unseat the Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC), from office in 2027, the two major oppositions in the 2023 election, have finally put their differences aside and met.

The meeting between Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday, has further fuelled speculations already being peddled that both political big wigs may be contemplating a coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

In a post on his X handle on Monday, Atiku shared a picture of him shaking hands with his 2019 election running mate, with the caption, “It was my honour and privilege to host @PeterObi today.”

Obi was also reported to have met with Sule Lamido, a former Jigawa State governor and PDP stalwart, earlier in the day.

Recall that at last year’s polls, the former Vice-President was the first runner up behind Tinubu, while Obi, the former Anambra State governor, came third.

The outcome of the election was followed by legal battles at the tribunal and Supreme Court which both upheld the election victory of the former Lagos State governor.

Recently, political economist, Pat Utomi, had hinted of mega political party on the works to regain power from the APC in 2027.

Utomi told newsmen that the redemption of the country could not be achieved by the ruling APC, or any of the opposition parties.

In January 2024, Utomi said he had held diacussions with leaders of some opposition parties and some of the presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections, on plans to form a new mega political party that would take power from the ruling APC in 2027.

According to him, the present political parties have failed Nigerians as they have not added value to nation-building, hence the planned mega party is to disrupt the current political order and deliver that impactful leadership the country truly deserves.