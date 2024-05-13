NFF Unveils Finidi George As Super Eagles Coach, Names Amokachi As Assistant

The Nigeria Football Federation, has officially unveiled Finidi George as the new coach of the Super Eagles.

Recall that the former Ajax and Real Betis winger was appointed two weeks ago, but the NFF did not reveal the specifics of the deal he signed.

Finidi signed his contract at the event where the federation’s President, Ibrahim Gusau, and the Sports minister John Enoh unveiled him as the new Eagles boss.

Meanwhile, the NFF also noted that the new Super Eagles’s coach would be assisted by his former teammate, Daniel Amokachi, and former Shooting Stars player Benjamin James, who is based in Germany.

READ MORE: NFF Announces Finidi George As Super Eagles Manager

Announcing this to the public at the Media Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Monday morning, the Sports Minister, Enoh, emphasized on the need for Indegenous coach.

He said: “Any country I find an indigenous coach sitting on the bench, I always feel very proud and I am glad that we have an opportunity that have a Nigerian coach, Finidi George, as football men national team coach.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Finidi’s l first assignment as the substantive Head Coach will be the 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in June.