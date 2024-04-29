NFF Announces Finidi George As Super Eagles Manager

The Nigeria Football Federation has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Committee to appoint former winger, Finidi George as Head Coach of the Senior Men National Football Team, Super Eagles.

This was disclosed in a statement made available on the NFF official website, on Monday.

Finidi George, who spent 20 months as an assistant to the former manager, José Santos Peseiro, had been serving as the interim coach after the Portuguese tactician’s departure following the Super Eagles’ impressive run to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The statement partly reads: “The Board of Nigeria Football Federation on Monday approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Committee to appoint former ace winger Finidi George as Head Coach of the Senior Men National Football Team, Super Eagles.

“George, a member of the so-styled ‘Golden Generation’ that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Tunisia and emerged as the second most entertaining team in Nigeria’s debut at the FIFA World Cup finals in USA the same year, won 62 caps for Nigeria, including featuring at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup finals.

“The matches are must-win encounters, with the Super Eagles lagging behind in third place in Group C of the African campaign behind Rwanda and South Africa.”